Malaysia approves 48 renewable energy projects worth RM1.87 billion

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has approved 48 renewable energy (RE) projects under the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) mechanism, expected to generate RM1.87 billion in investments.

These projects, covering biogas, biomass, and small hydropower, will contribute 181.25 megawatts (MW) to Malaysia’s energy grid, with operations starting as early as 2028.

PETRA stated that the initiative aligns with Malaysia’s goal to increase renewable energy’s share in the national electricity supply to 70% by 2050.

“The diversification of RE sources will enhance grid reliability and ensure consistent electricity supply,“ the ministry said.

The government had opened applications for 190MW of FiT quotas earlier this year, receiving 59 submissions.

Of these, 48 met technical and financial requirements, including 20 biogas projects (30.93MW), eight biomass projects (53.50MW), and 20 small hydropower projects (96.82MW).

PETRA emphasised that the FiT mechanism will drive sustainable growth in Malaysia’s RE sector, supporting the Malaysia MADANI vision of innovation and shared prosperity.

Interested developers can view e-bidding results on SEDA Malaysia’s official website. - Bernama