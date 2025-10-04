KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and the broader Asia Pacific region have the potential to be global leaders in the clean energy revolution, said Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this includes the expansion of renewable energy with Malaysia well-positioned to be a solar powerhouse due to its strategic geographical location, abundant sunlight and strong political will.

“Furthermore, the country has significant potential for biomass energy, and hydropower development.

“The successful implementation of floating solar farms and large-scale solar projects across the country demonstrates our capabilities in harnessing clean energy resources,” he said during his keynote address at the United Nation (UN) Asia-Pacific Business Forum 2025 today.

Fadillah highlighted the importance of the Asia Pacific Green Deal, a transformative strategy designed to steer the region towards a low-carbon, sustainable future.

The Asia Pacific Green Deal is a guiding framework to drive cross-border cooperation, optimise renewable energy resources, and position ASEAN as a globally visible and competitive leader in sustainability.

By adopting a holistic approach that integrates economic development with environmental responsibility, the Green Deal provides a roadmap for nations to align their energy policies with global climate commitments.

“For the Green Deal to become a reality, nations in the Asia Pacific must work collectively by sharing best practices, investing in clean technologies, and developing regional carbon markets,” he said.

Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam can leverage their renewable energy potential to create cross-border energy trade systems while developed nations in the region, such as Japan and Australia, can support capacity-building and technological advancements.

Hence, he said stronger public-private partnerships and international cooperation are essential to secure the necessary funding and expertise to accelerate this transition.

As ASEAN chair, Fadillah said the country is committed to elevating ASEAN’s role in the global energy transition by fostering stronger regional integration, innovation, and investment in clean energy.

“With Malaysia at the helm, ASEAN will intensify efforts to bridge boundaries through coordinated energy initiatives, leveraging collective strengths to build a resilient, interconnected energy ecosystem.

“Through strategic meetings, policy dialogues, and multi-sectoral partnerships, Malaysia will lead ASEAN in developing collaborative solutions that balance economic growth with environmental responsibility,” he added.