Malaysia attracts RM3.29 billion AI investments in first half of 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded RM3.29 billion in approved investments for the artificial intelligence (AI) sector from January to June 2025.

The investments, part of the Digital Malaysia initiative, are expected to generate around 6,920 job opportunities.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that this reflects strong investor confidence in Malaysia’s potential as a regional AI hub.

He noted that AI and technology contributed 23.5% to Malaysia’s GDP in 2023.

The government aims to increase this contribution to 25.5% by the end of 2025.

Gobind expressed confidence in meeting this target due to positive investment trends and AI adoption across industries.

He was responding to a parliamentary question on the progress of the National AI Office.

The investments align with the National AI Action Plan 2026-2030, focusing on data, talent, and infrastructure.

The plan aims to maximise AI benefits for economic growth and public welfare. - Bernama