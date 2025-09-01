KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia begins its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship by strengthening regional and international cooperation with visits by the leaders of neighbouring countries, namely Singapore, Singapore, Indonesia, and Japan, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasised that the ASEAN Chairmanship provides an opportunity to enhance the ASEAN network, benefiting both Malaysia and its regional partners.

“This is what we emphasised with the Prime Minister of Singapore, we do not want to focus on consolidating strength solely in Malaysia and marginalising others, or building strength in Thailand and others be marginalised.

“Instead, we aim to find ways and methods to solve and discuss issues that complicate us including Myanmar because the main prerequisite for raising economic strength, peace and political stability includes clear policies and economic strategies that drive growth.

“This can be achieved through active private sector involvement and an efficient public sector,” he said in his keynote address at the Malaysian Economic Forum here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as the menteri besar and chief ministers.

During the visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last Monday and Tuesday, Anwar said they launched the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) which is expected to become a key economic driver for Johor, Singapore and the surrounding regions.

Anwar also noted that the working visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto today would focus on strengthening economic cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This includes collaboration in Indonesia’s key sectors and partnerships with Khazanah Nasional Berhad and major Malaysian companies, particularly in the digital sector,“ he said.

He said Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia tomorrow to discuss investment opportunities, trade, and energy transition initiatives, including plans to make Sarawak a new energy hub in the Southeast Asian region.

Anwar also shared his meeting with former Thai Prime Minister Dr. Thaksin Shinawatra in Langkawi last month where they coordinate efforts in preparation for Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chairman.

He said his discussion with Thaksin also included exploring avenues for cooperation with Thailand and the Indochina region, particularly in emerging fields such as microchips, semiconductors, and blockchain technology - areas Malaysia should prioritise for future growth.

Regarding today’s forum, Anwar said it provided an opportunity to strategise ways to enhance Malaysia’s economic strength.

He highlighted the importance of exploring new industries while learning from existing success stories, such as Penang’s semiconductor industry.

“Although the semiconductor industry in Penang has been established for a long time, we risk falling behind if we do not actively explore new areas. We must build comprehensive strength to stay competitive,“ he said.

Anwar also urged all parties to collaborate and focus on meaningful work, avoiding trivial issues that could undermine and weaken the country’s progress.

“With fresh discourse, a willingness to embrace change, and the humility to acknowledge our weaknesses, including in the government, we can drive meaningful progress for the benefit of all,“ he said.