Malaysia boosts halal trade as gateway for South Korean products

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is reinforcing its role as a global halal hub by becoming a strategic entry point for South Korean halal products into Southeast Asian and West Asian markets.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu highlighted the importance of this partnership for Malaysia’s food security.

He said diversifying halal supplies from multiple sources reduces dependence on single-country imports.

“God willing, such efforts will continue for a more secure future for halal food for Malaysians,” he stated in a Facebook post.

During a recent visit to South Korea, Mohamad inspected Handawoon FSL Co Ltd, the country’s only certified halal slaughterhouse.

He observed the processing of premium Hanwoo beef, which is gaining popularity in international markets.

“I want to ensure that halal food supplies arriving in Malaysia are not only of high quality but also fully comply with syariah standards and are safe for consumption,” he added.

Malaysia is currently the sole recipient of halal Hanwoo beef after Handawoon FSL secured export approval in May 2023.

Mohamad noted strong consumer demand for the product in Malaysia.

The company is now exploring opportunities to expand into the United Arab Emirates, showcasing South Korea’s halal production capabilities.

This development highlights South Korea’s ability to meet international halal standards despite not being a Muslim-majority nation. – Bernama