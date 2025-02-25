Malaysia, Brunei, Timor-leste discuss regional security challenges at ADMM

GEORGE TOWN: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brunei and Timor-Leste to discuss joint efforts in addressing regional security challenges.

The meetings with Brunei’s Minister of Defence II, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Datuk Paduka Seri Awang Halbi Mohd Yussof, and Timor-Leste’s Minister of Defence, Donaciano Rosario Costa Gomes were held in conjunction with the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) here.

Each bilateral meeting, held separately, lasted for 20 minutes.

In addition to these meetings, Mohamed Khaled also held a similar discussion with the deputy secretary-general of ASEAN for Political-Security Community, Datuk Astanah Abdul Aziz, which also lasted 20 minutes.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, key topics discussed included recent initiatives in strengthening regional cooperation, including joint involvement in peacekeeping missions such as the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT).

“All parties agreed that platforms such as ADMM play a vital role in reinforcing defence relations and cooperation among ASEAN member states,” the statement noted.

The ADMM retreat commenced today with the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG).

More than 150 delegates, including representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat are attending the retreat, which brings together defence ministers and senior officials from all 10 ASEAN member states, along with observer state Timor-Leste.

The ADMM retreat is being held under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability.’

Throughout the year, Malaysia will host more than 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes, and summits. The country previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.