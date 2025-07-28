Malaysia builds 74 artificial reefs, generates RM84,000 in fish biomass

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) has successfully constructed 74 artificial reefs across six states in 2024, contributing to marine conservation while generating RM84,759 in fish biomass revenue.

Funded with a RM2.4 million allocation, these reefs are located in Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan, including key areas like Pulau Payar and Pulau Redang.

To date, 205 artificial reef sites have been established, serving as vital fish breeding grounds and marine biodiversity protectors. Studies reveal each reef produces between 129 and 6,047 kilogrammes of fish biomass. The DOF stated this initiative is part of broader conservation efforts, including habitat restoration, species protection, and sustainable resource management.

In marine species conservation, particularly sea turtles, the DOF recorded 7,724 landings nationwide, collecting 565,507 eggs for controlled incubation. A total of 430,568 hatchlings have been released into their natural habitats, including those from previous years.

For freshwater conservation, the DOF has set up 13 sanctuaries in Peninsular Malaysia, protecting native species like kelah and giant river prawns. Seven additional sanctuaries are planned for 2025-2026. A fish fry release programme has also dispersed 49.6 million fry since 2021, supported by a RM2.38 million budget.

The DOF further expanded conservation through Fisheries Conservation Zones (ZKP), covering coastal areas up to one nautical mile. These zones protect critical habitats like mangroves and coral reefs, benefiting species such as dugongs and seahorses. Since 2014, ZKP has covered 1,734 sq km in Kedah, Perak, and Selangor, with potential expansion to 4,351 sq km nationwide.

The DOF remains committed to data-driven conservation, collaborating with government agencies, NGOs, and local communities under policies like the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 and SDG 14. - Bernama