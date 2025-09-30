Malaysia cabinet to discuss US Gaza peace plan framework

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will present the latest Gaza peace plan framework proposed by the United States to the cabinet for discussion.

He stated that most Arab countries agree the priority must be stopping violence and ensuring Palestinian independence while expediting humanitarian aid.

Anwar expressed doubt that the peace plan framework would fully meet Malaysia’s aspirations for justice for the Palestinian people.

He nevertheless acknowledged the proposal represents a meaningful start toward ending violence and occupation in Palestine.

The prime minister made these comments during a media conference after visiting the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre today.

Palestine has reportedly welcomed US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the ongoing war in Gaza while committing to work with Washington.

Trump announced a 20-point plan yesterday during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The proposed plan includes releasing Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and complete disarmament of Hamas.

It also calls for forming a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the Gaza enclave.

Anwar highlighted the Global Sumud Flotilla mission carrying 34 Malaysians among activists from 45 countries.

He said the conflict and destruction in Gaza have opened global eyes to the meaning of humanitarian justice.

The prime minister rejected assumptions that younger generations are not following developments in Gaza.

He pointed to youth participation in previous gatherings as proof of their sensitivity to the Palestinian issue. – Bernama