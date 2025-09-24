Malaysia calls for agile armies to counter hybrid and grey-zone threats

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has emphasised the necessity for armies to maintain agility and resilience when confronting contemporary security challenges.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari stated that land forces must be prepared to counter hybrid and grey-zone threats, which include information warfare and cyber intrusions.

He explained that the transformation of land forces requires both doctrinal evolution and a fundamental shift in mindset to ensure adaptability.

Adly also highlighted the Indo-Pacific’s role as the strategic centre of gravity for global affairs and commerce.

“From Malaysia’s perspective, defence and security are rooted in balance such as between diplomacy and deterrence, between modernisation and readiness, and between national priorities and regional responsibilities,” he said.

He made these remarks while officiating the 14th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference, the 49th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar, and the 11th Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum 2025.

Adly outlined five strategic priorities for land forces, starting with agility in facing hybrid threats.

The second priority involves adapting emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.

He also stressed the importance of logistics resilience and people-centric transformation through leadership development.

The final priority focuses on enhancing humanitarian assistance and climate security response capabilities.

Adly confirmed Malaysia’s commitment to international security through active participation in peacekeeping and disaster relief missions.

He added that this participation reaffirms Malaysia’s belief that cooperative security is the only sustainable path forward.

Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said hosting the events for the third time underscores Malaysia’s commitment to regional defence cooperation.

He noted that no single nation can confront the region’s complex mix of traditional and non-traditional security challenges alone.

United States Army Pacific Commanding General General Ronald Clark described Malaysia as a great regional partner.

Clark stated that the gathering of 25 delegations is a testament to the collective will for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together. Our partnerships are our asymmetric advantage in facing both adversaries and natural disasters,” he said.

The conference, themed “Forging Synergy: Transforming Multinational Land Power Network Through Open Fashion Contact”, continues until September 26.

It brings together 162 participants from 27 countries, including 13 army chiefs, to discuss interoperability and capability enhancement. – Bernama