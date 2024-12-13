Malaysia calls for constructive dialogue for Syria’s recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged all parties involved in the Syrian crisis to engage in inclusive and constructive dialogue to pave the way for recovery, peace and long-term stability in the war-torn country.

“For Malaysia, during the transitional period of the Syrian government, safeguarding national institutions and prioritising the welfare and interests of the Syrian people should be paramount.

“At the same time, Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be fully respected. Malaysia continues to support the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Syrian people to determine their future,“ Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said when winding up the debate on Budget 2025 for his ministry in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

He added that regardless of which government leads Syria, Malaysia prioritises the safety and well-being of its citizens in the country.

The 61-year rule of Syria’s Baath Party ended on Sunday as the capital, Damascus, fell out of government control.

Ousted President Bashar al-Assad and his family reportedly fled to Moscow, where Russia has offered them asylum, according to Anadolu Agency.

On the anticipated foreign and trade policy changes in the United States following the victory of President-elect Donald Trump, Mohamad said the Malaysian government will adopt strategic measures to balance national interests.

“As an open economy reliant on international trade, policy shifts under the new US administration are expected to present strategic opportunities and challenges for Malaysia.

“Malaysia’s relationship with the US is vital, not only in terms of trade but also in foreign direct investment (FDI), technological collaboration, security, defence and innovation.

“The United States is one of Malaysia’s key strategic partners, serving as our third-largest trading partner and a major contributor to FDI in various sectors,“ he said.