Malaysia calls for real change in global tourism beyond rhetoric

MELAKA: Malaysia has urged the global tourism community to ensure that discussions on sustainability, innovation, and inclusion result in tangible actions rather than just symbolic gestures.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing stated that the 2025 World Tourism Day and the 7th World Tourism Conference in Melaka must serve as turning points for meaningful change.

“As we gather in Melaka, let us view this not merely as a ceremonial occasion, but as a shared opportunity - to shift from dialogue to delivery, from intention to implementation, and from words to actions,” he said in his welcome address.

Tiong expressed his appreciation to United Nations Tourism secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili and the organising committee for entrusting Malaysia with hosting the events.

He also thanked Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, the state government, and the people of the historic city for their warm hospitality and unwavering support.

Tiong highlighted that Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the ideal setting for the ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’ theme as it demonstrates how heritage preservation can support a modern economy.

He added that true progress in tourism should be measured by its capacity to uplift communities and preserve cultural heritage rather than by growth alone.

“Globally, the industry rebounded fully in 2024 and continued to grow by 5% in the first half of 2025,” Tiong noted.

He reported that Malaysia welcomed 38 million international visitors last year and recorded 20.6 million arrivals in the first half of 2025, marking a 17.9% increase over the same period in 2024.

Tiong cautioned that the global industry still faces hard truths including over-tourism and limited benefits to local communities.

He noted that Malaysia’s drop in the Travel and Tourism Development Index from 27th in 2019 to 35th in 2024 was driven by uneven investment and congestion in heritage cities.

Tiong said Malaysia is advancing local sustainability solutions such as the Miso Walai Homestay in Sabah and The Habitat in Penang.

He added that the ministry is piloting UN Tourism’s Measuring Sustainability in Tourism indicators with plans to integrate them into the Tourism Satellite Account.

Businesses are also being encouraged to adopt international standards with five Malaysian hotels recently honoured with the ASEAN Green Hotel Awards. – Bernama