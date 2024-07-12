Malaysia can’t afford to be complacent on defence matters – Mohamed Khaled

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia cannot be complacent when it comes to the issues of defence despite adopting a neutral approach and striving to be a middle power, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Although friendly with all parties, Malaysia, according to him, cannot run away from being affected by conflicts among the major powers, which can cause disruptions to the supply chain and threaten security.

“Trade wars, tariff game and defence technology race - all have climbed atop many great powers’ national agenda. In light of these rivalries, Malaysia cannot simply remain a passive observer, nor can we issue the usual de-escalation statements and consider everything as being business as usual.

“Power struggles between major powers will inevitably impact us with various pressures and effects, hence our readiness goes beyond just preparing a superior defence fleet,” he told a media conference after the National Centre for Defence Studies (PuspaHanas) graduation ceremony.

He stressed that non-traditional threats such as climate change, natural disasters and technological advancements also posed a challenge that the country had to face.

As such, he said Malaysia must take steps to ensure its defence is future-proof by multiplying investments in providing an advanced military organisation in terms of technology.

He said the government, through the Defence Ministry, has taken note of this requirement in efforts to modernise and equip the assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

The government, he added, is striving to improve defence allocation to ensure the country is ready to face any threats to security.

“This government understands that even in peaceful times, there is a cost to fund national peace. As such, the government annually increases allocations for the defence sector,” he said.

The Minister of Defence said diplomacy plays a crucial role when it comes to national defence, especially as Malaysia adopts a “friends with all” policy.

“Diplomacy is not dead, and we still rely on it. We will continue using diplomacy when we face challenges, not only in the South China Sea but also in every aspect of national defence,” he said.

At the event today, Mohamed Khaled officiated the presentation of course certificates and badges to 270 MAF personnel, foreign military personnel as well as Diplomatic Service Officers (PTD) who successfully completed their studies.

It involved graduates from the National Resilience College (NRC), Malaysian Armed Forces Defence College (MPAT) and Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College (MTAT).