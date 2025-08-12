Malaysia’s natural rubber production rises 5.9% in June 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Natural rubber production in Malaysia rose by 5.9% to 25,679 tonnes in June 2025 compared to the previous month.

The Statistics Department Malaysia (DOSM) reported the increase from May’s output of 24,256 tonnes.

Year-on-year, however, production dropped by 14.1% from 29,881 tonnes in June 2024.

Smallholders contributed 84.7% of total production, while estates accounted for 15.3%.

Stocks of natural rubber declined by 11.4% month-on-month to 164,189 tonnes in June.

Rubber processor factories held 85.2% of the stock, followed by consumer factories (14.7%) and estates (0.1%).

Exports of natural rubber fell by 17.3% to 29,719 tonnes in June compared to May.

China remained the largest buyer, absorbing 33.9% of Malaysia’s rubber exports.

Germany (18.1%), the UAE (9.6%), the US (7.3%), and India (3.8%) were other key markets.

Glove exports dropped by 1.7% to RM1.2 billion in June from RM1.3 billion in May.

The average price of concentrated latex fell by 9.0% to 558.66 sen per kg.

Scrap rubber prices also declined by 7.0% to 564.13 sen per kg.

Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) prices dropped between 8.9% and 10.7% in June.

Global TSR 20 prices fell by 5.4% to US$1.61 per kg, while SGP/MYS prices dipped 1.5% to US$2.16 per kg. - Bernama