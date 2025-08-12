31 bullying cases in Malaysian public universities since 2014

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 31 bullying cases were reported in public universities between 2014 and 2025, according to Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The cases involved both physical and cyberbullying, influenced by social, psychological, and environmental factors.

Zambry stated that the ministry has implemented measures to combat bullying and ensure student safety.

These include a reporting mechanism, expanded CCTV coverage, and awareness campaigns.

He addressed the issue during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

The response followed a query from Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar) on anti-bullying efforts in higher education institutions.

Regarding the death of UTM cadet officer Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, Zambry confirmed the case is under reinvestigation.

He visited the family and noted the mother’s request to reopen the investigation.

A special committee involving multiple ministries is working on a comprehensive report.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died during PALAPES training at PULADA in Johor on July 28.

Zambry also emphasised equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in higher education.

The ministry ensures PWDs receive necessary facilities and support for studies.

This clarification came in response to Khoo Poay Tiong’s (PH-Kota Melaka) question on a PWD student’s admission denial. - Bernama