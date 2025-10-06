Malaysia champions open trade and global cooperation under Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to champion open trade, fair rules, and international cooperation through its proactive engagement across multiple platforms.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that Malaysia will remain a constructive and credible voice for dialogue, equity, and shared prosperity.

He noted that Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship concludes in just a few weeks at a pivotal moment for the region amid shifting global dynamics.

“The world has entered an age where power is not only measured by military might or market size, but by credibility, the capacity to be trusted, to offer stability when others choose confrontation.”

“Malaysia’s task is to remain a reliable partner in such a volatile world.”

“We must engage all sides without being subsumed by any, and uphold principles without being naive to power.”

“Our compass remains clear - stability with justice, progress with compassion and growth with dignity,” said Anwar.

He highlighted that the MADANI framework represents a conviction that prosperity cannot come at the expense of humanity.

“When we reform governance, we are not only fighting corruption, we are restoring trust.”

“And when we attract investors, we are not only seeking capital, we are inviting confidence in Malaysia’s moral and political direction,” he added.

Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, will host the 47th ASEAN Summit this month.

The summit will bring together leaders from the 10-member bloc and dialogue partners to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and pressing global issues. – Bernama