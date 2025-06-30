Sarawak GOF seizes RM5.5 million in illegal logging, liquor, diesel, drugs

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) confiscated goods worth RM5,497,813 in four separate operations targeting illegal logging, liquor, diesel, and drugs between June 23 and 28.

The operations, named Op Taring Alpha, Op Taring Bravo, Op Taring Awas, and Op Libas, were conducted in Kuching, Sibu, Miri, and Lundu.

SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang, GOF Commander, confirmed the seizures in a statement today.

The largest haul came from Op Libas in Sibu on June 24, where authorities raided an illegal logging site, arresting three men aged 39 to 57.

A total of 350 logs and a wood-cutting machine were seized, with an estimated value of RM3.504 million.

In Op Taring Alpha on June 23, GOF investigators raided a premises in Kuching, seizing 32,736 litres of untaxed liquor and arresting five men aged 26 to 36.

A lorry was also confiscated, bringing the total seizure value to RM1,457,648.

Meanwhile, Op Taring Bravo in Miri on June 25 led to the arrest of two men aged 32 and 45, along with the seizure of 39,300 litres of diesel stored without a permit.

A storage tank and a lorry were also taken, with the total seizure valued at RM486,065.

The final operation, Op Taring Awas in Lundu on June 28, saw three men aged 23 to 36 arrested after GOF officers found 0.32 grams of suspected methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The total seizure, including the car, was worth RM50,100.

From January 1 to June 30, Sarawak GOF recorded total seizures worth RM290.3 million, involving 236 cases and 355 arrests.

Among those detained were 264 locals and 91 foreigners, with 193 vehicles impounded.