Putra Heights Fire: No criminal intent found says police

SHAH ALAM: No elements of sabotage, negligence and criminal intent were found by the police in the course of their investigation into the Putra Heights fire incident, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

According to Hussein, who spoke at a press conference held at the state government office, investigators determined that the incident involved no criminal activity, sabotage, or negligent behaviour.

Additionally, Hussein also announced that authorities will establish a specialised committee to determine accountability for the fire and outline subsequent measures to be taken.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), which conducted the technical analysis of the incident, concluded that portions of the pipeline collapsed due to repeated stress cycles and inadequate structural support from the underlying terrain.

According to Husdin Che Amat, director of DOSH’s petroleum safety division, unstable soil conditions were the primary factor that caused structural weaknesses in pipeline sections, ultimately resulting in gas leakage and the subsequent fire.

“The compromised ground created repetitive stress patterns that produced stress markings and wear patterns on the pipe’s exterior. Metallographic testing revealed that excessive tension was the primary reason for the pipeline’s structural failure,“ he explained.

“This deterioration progressed gradually, causing flexible failure that allowed gas to escape and ignite the blaze. Essentially, the pipeline collapsed because the underlying soil lacked sufficient stability to bear the pipeline’s weight and internal pressure,“ he stated.

The devastating fire that occurred on April 1 produced flames that reached heights exceeding 30 meters, with heat levels climbing to approximately 1,000 degrees Celsius.

While no fatalities resulted from the blaze, 150 people required medical attention at local hospitals.

Emergency responders battled the fire for almost eight hours before successfully controlling it.

The intense heat and flames created a crater measuring 21 meters by 24 meters and extending 10 meters deep.

The fire completely destroyed 81 residential structures, with damage levels surpassing 40% of their total structure. An additional 81 homes sustained partial damage, while 57 other residences were impacted but escaped burning.

