TAPAH: Malaysia and China will set up a consultative council to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the 31 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said a large number of the MoUs involved various sectors and ministries, making it essential to ensure proper coordination.

He said that to ensure the effectiveness of the MoUs, each involved ministry and agency is required to submit a quarterly report to the Foreign Ministry, which will then present a status report to the Cabinet.

“The foreign ministries of both countries will act as coordinators. We’ve signed many MoUs, but the question is how we implement them, and how do we follow up? We don’t want a situation where we just sign the documents and nothing happens afterwards.

“That is what we aim to do - to ensure this systematic effort is well-managed and that the results can be expedited and translated into benefits for the people,” he said.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman spoke to reporters on the campaign trail to draw support for BN’s candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday witnessed the exchange of 31 MoUs and documents covering various sectors of cooperation between the two countries.

Xi concluded his three-day state visit to Malaysia yesterday, made at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.