PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is committed to working together with China in various fields of mutual interest encompassing economy, trade, and investment, to new technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysia, according to Anwar, views China not only a close friend and neighbour, but also as an important partner through the comprehensive strategic partnership that reflects the deep trust and long-standing cooperation between the nations.

“When we met in China (in 2023), (President) Xi (Jinping) exemplifies a new type of persona, leadership who talk about growth and investment and economic advancement and alleviate poverty and proven,” he said in his remarks before holding a bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at Seri Perdana Complex here today.

Xi and his delegation arrived at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 5.05 pm, where they were warmly received by Anwar, and entertained by a cultural performance by the National Academy of the Arts, Heritage and Culture ( ASWARA), before signing the guest book and proceeding to a closed-door bilateral meeting.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were in attendance.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, as well as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Xi’s vision of shared prosperity and civilisational progress is also significant as the ideals are rarely articulated by world leaders.

“We admire your tenacity and for that, Malaysians welcome you, Xi, not just as the President of a great country, but also as a true friend.

“We will work together in various fields of endeavour, in economy, trade, investment and new technology, including AI initiatives and all related methods that we have discussed for many years now.

“Xie xie (Thank you) for your leadership and friendship,” Anwar said.

Xi undertook his second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years after the last one in 2013, amidst the challenging geopolitical and geoeconomic background.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and commemorated their 50th anniversary last year.

Since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.879 trillion.

