Malaysia condemns drone attack on Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly condemned the drone attack on a lead vessel of the Gaza-bound humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla in Tunisia.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil denounced the strike as a cowardly act and a blatant violation of international law during a post-Cabinet meeting press conference.

He stated the attack on the Family Boat carrying humanitarian activists was clearly intended to intimidate and undermine the peaceful mission aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Fahmi confirmed that no Malaysian activists were harmed in the drone strike and that all Malaysians involved in the mission remain safe in Tunisia.

He received confirmation from Datuk Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Al-Kahery, who serves as Director of the Sumud Nusantara Media Coordination Centre in Tunisia.

The minister announced that MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia would activate the Malaysia Flotilla Mission Media Coordination Centre at MAPIM’s Central Warehouse in Sepang.

The Ministry of Communications will provide necessary support for media coordination efforts led by MAPIM according to the minister’s statement.

The Global Sumud Flotilla carries food supplies, medicine, and messages of peace and is expected to reach Gaza’s waters by mid-September.

Malaysian participants include local celebrities Zizi Kirana and Ardell Aryana along with preacher PU Rahmat (Rahmat Ikhsan).

A second group of 15 Malaysian activists including social media influencers Farah Lee and ZRA Strim (Zainal Rashid Ahmad) is also involved in the mission.

The humanitarian flotilla seeks to draw international attention and pressure governments to hold Israel accountable for the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Fahmi also condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on Doha, Qatar during his press conference.

He referenced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement strongly condemning Israeli aggression as unacceptable and deliberate.

The Qatari news agency QNA reported Israel targeted a residential building in Doha housing members of Hamas’ political bureau.

Qatar denounced the strike as a flagrant violation of international laws and norms that threatened the safety of Qatari citizens and residents. – Bernama