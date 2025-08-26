Malaysia confident in handling threats over pro-Palestine stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains capable of managing any threats or intimidation resulting from its strong stance in defending Palestinian rights according to Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

“On the question of possible threats or intimidation against us for being vocal in championing the Palestinian cause, I believe this is something we can handle because our position is strong and well-founded,” he said during question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He responded to concerns about potential economic sidelining due to Malaysia’s pro-Palestine narrative raised by Datuk Willie Mongin from GPS–Puncak Borneo.

Mohamad stressed that Malaysia’s position on Palestine has been consistent for decades, rooted in humanitarian principles and not solely on religious grounds.

He highlighted Malaysia’s strong backing at various international platforms including the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and ASEAN.

The conflict in Palestine has so far claimed over 60,000 lives and injured nearly 150,000 others while also destabilising the region and involving Lebanon, Iran and Syria.

“The uncertainty in the Middle East not only affects regional and global stability but also has implications for Malaysia’s economic interests, trade, energy and the safety of Malaysians in the region,” he said.

Malaysia maintains a comprehensive, principled and pragmatic foreign policy on the Middle East that emphasises diplomacy and close cooperation with countries including Jordan, Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar.

Mohamad provided this response to the original question regarding armed conflicts in the Middle East and potential foreign policy reviews to safeguard Malaysia’s economy, security and citizens. – Bernama