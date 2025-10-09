Leaping into the future of interaction

MULTIMEDIA is no longer just about attractive visuals and catchy sounds in the rapidly changing digital world; it is also about intelligence, immersion and interaction.

We are seeing a change in multimedia features as technology develops further, moving beyond the conventional static images and passive videos into a dynamic ecosystem where augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence and ultra-high definition formats come together to create a more immersive, personalised and engaging experience.

Users in the early days were passive consumers of digital media. At the end of the story, you would view a picture, hear a song or watch a video. However, users are now participants because of advancements like gesture-based interfaces, real-time streaming and interactive video content.

For instance, viewers can select their own narrative path in interactive documentaries. Customers can interact with hosts, ask questions in real time and make purchases right there at livestream shopping events.

The foundation of next-generation multimedia is this change from one-way consumption to active engagement.

AR is one of the most revolutionary developments in multimedia in the future. AR, which is already well-liked in mobile games like Pokémon GO, is making inroads into industries like entertainment, healthcare, retail and education.

When you watch a cooking video, picture yourself pointing your phone at your kitchen counter and watching a 3D chef walk you through the steps. Or imagine a biology student rotating a 3D heart and investigating each valve after scanning an image from a textbook.

The allure of augmented reality lies in its capacity to instantly integrate digital data with the physical world, improving the usability and memorability of learning, shopping and storytelling.

AI is playing a silent yet powerful role

in reshaping multimedia. From Netflix recommending your next binge-worthy show to smart photo albums that automatically group pictures by face or location, AI makes content more relevant and accessible.

Next-generation multimedia leverages AI

to dynamically adapt content based on user behaviour and preferences. Think of AI-generated music that changes tempo based on your mood or real-time language translation during a video call that keeps the speaker’s voice and tone intact.

AI also powers generative content, where algorithms create entire images, videos or music tracks often indistinguishable from those made by humans.

We cannot ignore what we hear as we enhance what we see. 3D audio is the way of the future. By putting sound in three dimensions, technologies like Dolby Atmos, Apple Spatial Audio and Sony 360 Reality Audio provide a new level of immersion. The listener can hear sounds from above, below, behind or anywhere else in addition to the left and right stereo channels.

This is more than just a victory for moviegoers. Spatial audio in video games

aids players in more precisely locating in-game action. It can distinguish between various voices in virtual meetings to more accurately simulate a conversation in real life. Additionally, it gives music a concert-like atmosphere, with vocals and instruments floating all around you.

The world is already discussing 8K and even 16K displays, just as we were getting used to 4K. The clarity, detail and depth of these ultra-high definition formats are astounding. Due to their high price and limited content, 8K TVs may not be common in homes just yet but they are already having an impact on fields like digital art, medical imaging and filmmaking.

Resolution isn’t the only improvement, though. Wider colour gamuts, faster refresh rates (up to 240Hz and beyond) and HDR (high dynamic range) all help create images that are more in line with what the human eye can see naturally. The outcome? An almost lifelike viewing experience.

Beyond sight and sound, next-generation multimedia is also expanding to touch and possibly even taste and smell. Smartphones and game controllers already use haptic feedback, which uses motion and vibration to mimic physical sensations. However, it is now spreading to VR gloves, wearables and even apparel.

Imagine experiencing the rumble of a spaceship as it takes off while viewing a science fiction film in virtual reality. Or using a smart mat to take a virtual yoga class and receive gentle vibrations that correct your posture. Experiences can become much more meaningful and immersive with this type of multisensory feedback.

Another trend pushing multimedia into the future is the move to cloud-based platforms. Tools like Adobe Creative Cloud, Canva and Figma allow creators to collaborate in real time, from anywhere in the world.

AI-assisted design tools suggest layout changes, colour palettes or even entire video edits with just a few clicks. This democratisation of multimedia creation means you do not need a high-end PC or a massive budget to produce professional-level content. All you need is a good idea and an internet connection.

As we rush forward into these dazzling multimedia possibilities, there is a growing need to ensure that these features are ethical, inclusive and accessible.

Voice interfaces must understand diverse accents and languages. Visual content should include captions for the hearing-impaired. AR and VR tools should be designed with people with disabilities in mind.

Furthermore, we need to make investments in resources and training that assist users in distinguishing fact from fiction as AI creates deepfakes and synthetic media that are more realistic. Multimedia should be based on inclusivity and trust rather than just innovation in the future.

Multimedia in the next generation is a reinvention rather than merely an improvement. We are about to enter a time when digital content is integrated into our environment, tailored to our taste and created for greater engagement rather than being limited to screens or speakers. We feel, engage and participate in this world rather than merely watching or listening.

Whether you are a creator, a consumer or a curious observer, one thing is clear – the multimedia experiences of tomorrow will be more immersive, intelligent and impactful than ever before.

Prof Dr Manjit Singh Sidhu is a professor at the College of Computing and Informatics, Universiti Tenaga Nasional. He is a fellow of the British Computer Society, Chartered IT Professional, fellow of the Malaysian Scientific Association, senior IEEE member and professional technologist at MBOT Malaysia.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com