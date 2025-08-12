Malaysia considers new AI laws to address emerging legal issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is evaluating the necessity of enacting dedicated laws to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) amid growing legal complexities.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said highlighted the need to modernise the legal framework to address AI-specific concerns such as evidence authenticity and document integrity.

“Right now, whatever you say, every document is online, and because it’s online you can fabricate any content,” she said during a press conference after launching the Malaysia National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAPBHR) 2025-2030.

Azalina stressed that courts must adapt to handle AI-generated evidence, which can produce realistic but fabricated visuals or audio, posing risks of fraud and manipulation.

Regarding the Political Funding Bill, she confirmed it remains under discussion and subject to political consensus.

“We have three Parliament sessions in a year... it (bill) is still in process,” she said.

On labour rights, Azalina reiterated that retaining workers’ passports is illegal under Malaysian law, urging employers to treat all workers fairly, including foreign employees from ASEAN nations.

The newly launched NAPBHR 2025-2030 represents Malaysia’s first national effort to embed human rights into business practices, aligning with the United Nations Guiding Principles.

Developed through multi-stakeholder consultations since 2019, the plan prioritises labour, environmental, and governance reforms.

“The success of this plan demands more than government effort; it requires shared ownership,” Azalina added. – Bernama