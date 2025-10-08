Malaysia cuts hardcore poverty to 7,000 homes, says Amir Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has nearly eradicated hardcore poverty, with only about 7,000 households nationwide still classified under the category, acting Economy Minister Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan (pic) said.

Speaking at a press conference after launching the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) 2024, Amir said the figure marks a sharp decline from around 27,000 households recorded in 2020.

“Through various interventions, including targeted programmes under the government, we have managed to bring down the number of hardcore poor households to approximately 7,000 today,” he said.

However, Amir stressed that the challenge is not completely over.

“Hardcore poverty may be nearly eliminated, but new cases can still emerge. Families can suddenly fall into poverty due to job loss, health issues, or other unforeseen circumstances.

“That is why our policies must remain dynamic and responsive,” he said.

Amir also clarified the distinction between absolute and hardcore poverty, noting that the two categories are based on income thresholds and essential expenditure needs.

“Absolute poverty is determined by whether a household earns below the poverty line, while hardcore poverty focuses on whether income is sufficient to cover basic food needs.

“The thresholds differ depending on household size and location,” he said.

He added that while the country’s absolute poverty rate has dropped to 5.1% in 2024, equivalent to 416,000 households, the government’s focus remains on ensuring long-term resilience.

“Our priority is to create opportunities for households to move up the income ladder, not just to shift numbers on a chart.

“Poverty eradication must be sustainable,” he added.