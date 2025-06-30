Malaysia Day 2025 at PICCA Convention Centre in Butterworth

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysia Day 2025 celebration will take place at the PICCA Convention Centre @Arena Butterworth on Sept 16, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiating the event at 8.30 pm.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the details after chairing a committee meeting with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Fahmi highlighted that the Cabinet has decided to rotate the hosting of Malaysia Day celebrations between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia.

“This aims to strengthen ties between the states and foster a greater sense of togetherness and patriotism,“ he said.

The minister will inspect the venue today to review preparations, including programme schedules.

The Information Department and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission have been tasked with organising community-level events in Penang to enhance the National Month celebrations.

The event will be attended by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Fahmi earlier paid a courtesy visit to Chow at the Chief Minister’s Office in Komtar. On June 11, he confirmed Penang as this year’s host, continuing the rotation tradition.