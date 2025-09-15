Malaysia Day 2025 full dress rehearsal runs smoothly in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: The full dress rehearsal for the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration at the PICCA Convention Centre @ Butterworth Arena proceeded smoothly tonight.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed satisfaction with the overall preparations for the upcoming event scheduled for this Tuesday.

“Alhamdulillah, my team and I have witnessed the full dress rehearsal for the Malaysia Day celebration,” he told reporters after the rehearsal.

Fahmi noted he had requested only minor adjustments to the preparations, describing them as insignificant changes.

The minister chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 Main Committee and expressed confidence that Malaysians would enjoy a memorable showcase on celebration night.

Various activities have been scheduled throughout the day, including exhibition booths, Rahmah Sales counters, and special programmes for visitors.

A fireworks display will follow the main performance, providing a spectacular conclusion to the celebrations.

Fahmi urged the public to attend in full force to support the Malaysia Day celebration, marking its first-ever hosting in Penang.

The event carries the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” and expects attendance from top government officials.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will grace the celebration alongside Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are also expected to attend.

The celebration will feature performances from popular local artists including rock queen Ella, Suki Low, and Roshini Balachandran.

Sabah and Sarawak talents Dabra Sia and Rezza Shah will also showcase their performances during the event.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa attended the rehearsal alongside Malaysian National News Agency chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. – Bernama