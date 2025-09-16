Malaysia Day a testament to courage, diversity and unity — PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Malaysia Day is not merely about commemorating the historic union of diverse regions and cultures, but stands as a symbol of a nation’s unwavering resolve to remain united in diversity.

He said the annual celebration on Sept 16 serves as a reminder of the courage of past generations who resisted colonial rule, upheld dignity and laid the foundation of an independent and sovereign nation.

“This country was built upon the blood, sweat and tears of generations who lit the torch of freedom. The responsibility we bear today is to ensure that this torch continues to shine brightly as our guide in navigating the challenges of a new era,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said that Malaysia’s strength stems from its people who uphold values of humanity, justice, and solidarity, reinforced by robust national institutions and good governance.

He said Malaysia’s cultural richness and societal diversity must continue to be celebrated as a blessing that strengthens the bonds of brotherhood.

“Let us commemorate Malaysia Day by reaffirming our noble ideals and commitment to a framework that upholds human dignity, rejects moral decay, avoids division, and positions this country as an example of credible leadership in the region and on the global stage,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Malaysia must continue to be projected as a just, prosperous, and civil and compassionate nation, to be passed on to future generations as a strong and dignified nation-state.