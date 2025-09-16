Bayern Munich face Chelsea in Champions League opener with revamped squad

BAYERN Munich’s significantly altered squad faces an immediate challenge in their Champions League opening match against Club World Cup champions Chelsea on Wednesday.

This encounter serves as a rematch of the 2012 final held at the same stadium, which Chelsea won on penalties against the German side.

Bayern experienced substantial offensive changes during the summer with forwards Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Mueller and Mathys Tel all departing the club.

The club secured only two attacking replacements in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who joined on a temporary loan arrangement.

Injuries to key players Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies further compounded Bayern’s selection difficulties ahead of the crucial European fixture.

Team captain Harry Kane unusually criticised the club’s transfer strategy by describing the current squad as potentially the smallest he has encountered throughout his professional career.

Diaz has made an impressive start to his Bayern career with four goals and two assists during his initial five appearances for the German champions.

Chelsea present a formidable challenge after demonstrating their quality by defeating Paris Saint-Germain to claim the Club World Cup title just two months earlier.

Both clubs aim to secure direct qualification from the league phase to avoid the additional burden of two-legged knockout matches later in the competition.

Kane emphasised the importance of strong early performances after last season’s struggles where Bayern finished twelfth and narrowly overcame Celtic with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The England captain noted how the extra matches during their busiest period ultimately affected squad fitness and resulted in several player injuries during March.

Jackson made his Bayern debut as a substitute during Saturday’s match and is unlikely to start against his parent club Chelsea due to loan agreement restrictions.

Kane immediately dismissed suggestions that Jackson merely represents backup coverage, instead highlighting the Senegalese striker’s versatility across all forward positions.

The Bayern captain anticipates numerous occasions where they will play together despite competition from other attacking options including Diaz, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry.

Former Bayern striker Claudio Pizarro acknowledged the challenges Jackson faces in adapting to a limited role initially after his own experiences as a super-sub behind several prolific forwards.

Pizarro stressed the mental strength required to perform effectively when opportunities arise sporadically throughout the season.

The six-time German champion believes Jackson’s arrival could stimulate healthy competition similar to that which propelled Bayern to their historic treble in 2013.

Pizarro recalled how the intense rivalry between wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery ultimately drove the team to achieve greater success through their competitive spirit.

Only goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains from either squad that participated in the memorable 2012 Champions League final between these two European giants. – AFP