Noah Lyles targets 200m heats as Kerr eyes world 1,500m title defence

NOAH Lyles will seek redemption in the 200 metres heats after settling for bronze in the 100 metres at the world championships.

Britain’s Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman each pursue a second world 1,500m title on a packed day five of competition.

Katie Moon aims for a third consecutive gold in the women’s pole vault at the Tokyo stadium where she won Olympic gold in 2021.

The men’s 1,500m final lost major contenders after Norway’s Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen failed to advance from heats due to an Achilles injury.

Olympic champion Cole Hocker was disqualified in the semi-finals for jostling, with his appeal subsequently rejected.

Defending champion Kerr stated he arrives as someone who has previously succeeded and intends to repeat his achievement.

The women’s pole vault final features 14 athletes who cleared 4.60m in qualification, including Americans Sandi Morris and Hana Moll alongside Moon.

Morris seeks revenge after breaking a pole and getting injured during qualification at the Tokyo Olympics.

Notable absences include Briton Molly Caudery, who withdrew with an ankle injury, and Olympic champion Nina Kennedy of Australia.

Lyles begins his quest for a fourth consecutive world 200m title after describing his 100m performance as not the day to win gold.

Women’s Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred withdrew from the 200m due to a hamstring strain, prioritising her long-term health.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, who won the women’s 100m in a championship record 10.61 seconds, now targets a sprint double. – AFP