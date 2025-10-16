Malaysia deploys 3,000 immigration officers for ASEAN Summit 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department will deploy more than 3,000 officers at all national entry points to facilitate the arrival of international delegates for the 47th ASEAN Summit from October 26 to 28.

Comprehensive preparedness training has also been conducted to improve the officers’ efficiency in welcoming and managing the arrival of delegates from over 30 countries.

The department is committed to ensuring that safety and immigration matters run smoothly and meet international standards.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

These events mark the culmination of Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2025 under the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability”.

United States President Donald Trump, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are among the world leaders expected to attend the summit. – Bernama