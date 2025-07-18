Malaysia explores biodiesel expansion for sustainable fuel

BANTING: The government is actively exploring ways to expand biodiesel usage nationwide as part of its push for cleaner and more sustainable fuel alternatives, said Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He noted that while Malaysia’s biodiesel program has been in place since 2011, progress towards higher blends like B20 has been slow due to financial and logistical hurdles.

“In 2019, we mandated B7 for industries and B10 for logistics, but moving to B20 requires RM580 million in capital expenditure. We are studying the financial impact and subsidy mechanisms before implementation,“ he explained during the launch of the B30 biodiesel pilot project at Guthrie’s Golden Hope Academy in Carey Island.

The B30 initiative, led by SD Guthrie Bhd, involves switching all plantation machinery and company diesel vehicles to a 30 per cent palm biodiesel blend.

This fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 23 per cent per litre compared to conventional diesel. Johari emphasised that wider biodiesel adoption could influence palm oil prices but declined to comment on potential fuel subsidy adjustments, stating it was premature to disclose details.

“The environmental advantages are clear. Palm biodiesel cuts emissions and is sulphur-free, making it a greener alternative,“ he added.

The government continues to assess the economic and infrastructural feasibility of scaling up biodiesel usage across industries. - Bernama