Malaysia explores nuclear energy potential in pre-feasibility study

KUALA LUMPUR: A pre-feasibility study on the use of nuclear energy as a primary energy source for the country has been completed, with preliminary findings indicating significant potential for this energy source in ensuring a stable, clean and reliable supply.

The study, among other things, recommended the establishment of six technical task forces, with three under the responsibility of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), its minister Chang Lih Kang said.

“Three technical task forces have been entrusted to MOSTI, focusing on technology and industrial development, the development of nuclear competence and expertise, as well as the legal and regulatory framework,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng), who enquired whether Malaysia is ready to explore nuclear energy generation and the types of collaboration programmes established with international agencies related to nuclear science and technology.

Chang said the government is exploring nuclear energy as one of the main options to ensure national energy sustainability through strategic cooperation between MOSTI and the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA).

He said currently, Malaysia has 323 research officers at the Malaysian Nuclear Agency and 36 science officers at the Atomic Energy Department, serving in various fields of nuclear and related technologies.

Meanwhile, Chang said Malaysia signed a Civil Nuclear Strategic Partnership agreement with the United States on July 10, serving as a catalyst for long-term cooperation in developing Malaysia’s civil nuclear energy capabilities in a safe and responsible manner.

“This is one of the measures, in addition to a network of partnerships with China and Russia, to strengthen Malaysia’s efforts in developing a well-planned nuclear energy generation programme,” he said. - Bernama