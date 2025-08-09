Malaysia eyes RM13 billion investment target at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA: Malaysia remains confident of hitting its RM13 billion investment target through participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Speaking at the Malaysia Pavilion, Tengku Zafrul revealed that potential investments and trade deals worth RM11.2 billion have already been recorded.

He stated, “So far, I have been informed that we have reached potential investment and trade of RM11.2 billion. Hopefully, we can meet the target. Not too far away.”

Key sectors attracting investments include green technology, halal industries, renewable energy, bioeconomy, and the digital economy.

The minister highlighted that Sarawak Week at the expo saw Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan witnessing multiple MoUs and one agreement.

Visitor numbers at the Malaysia Pavilion have surpassed expectations, with over 2.2 million attendees as of last week, well above the initial 1.5 million target.

Tengku Zafrul noted the popularity of roti canai, which sells 1,500 pieces daily at over RM50 each, alongside performances that captivate international guests.

On Malaysia’s potential participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh, he said an official invitation must first be reviewed by the Cabinet before a decision is made.

He added, “We had a meeting at the pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they presented their plans for the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.”

Twenty-five Malaysian firms are already exploring opportunities to contribute to Expo 2030’s construction and services.

Tengku Zafrul confirmed, “They mentioned being open to supporting the construction of the World Expo.” - Bernama