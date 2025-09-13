Malaysia food poisoning cases drop 29% nationwide in 2025

BATU KAWAN: The Ministry of Health has successfully reduced nationwide food poisoning cases by 28.9% through strengthened food safety controls.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed 12,821 cases were recorded during the 36th Epidemiological Week from August 31 to September 6 this year.

This represents a significant decrease from the 18,034 cases reported during the same period in 2024.

The number of food poisoning outbreaks also dropped to 12 incidents in the latest reporting week compared to 15 in the previous week.

Dzulkefly highlighted that the World Health Organisation estimates one in ten people globally fall ill annually from foodborne diseases.

Over 200 diseases worldwide are linked to contaminated food consumption according to WHO data.

The minister reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing food safety through various strategic interventions.

These efforts include implementing relaxed yet informative health education and advocacy programmes.

Such initiatives aim to raise public awareness about the critical importance of food safety practices.

Dzulkefly noted that global treatment costs for foodborne illnesses reach approximately RM60 billion annually.

The ministry’s Bersih, Selamat dan Sihat recognition initiative has certified 14,509 food premises nationwide as of June 2025.

He made these announcements after flagging off participants at the Apron Walk 2025 event here today.

This marks the third edition of the event following last year’s encouraging public response.

Over 2,000 participants joined the event featuring various food safety promotional activities.

These included a street quiz, interactive exhibition, Wellness on Wheels programme, and colouring competition.

Free health screenings, food and beverage stalls, and lucky draws were also part of the event.

The Apron Walk 2025 coincides with September’s Wellness Month and the ministry’s Healthy is Me campaign.

It serves as a platform to promote healthy lifestyle practices and food safety awareness.

The event also celebrates World Food Safety Day 2025 with the theme ‘Food Safety: Science in Action’. – Bernama