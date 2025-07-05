Malaysia, France reaffirm call for Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid

PARIS: Malaysia and France on Friday reaffirmed their stand for a ceasefire in Gaza and for humanitarian aid to get through.

The call was made by French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a press conference at the Elysee Palace here.

Macron said both he and Anwar agreed that a permanent ceasefire must take place in Gaza, adding that the release of hostages must also be implemented.

The French President said a two-state solution is the best way to resolve the issue of Palestine-Israel.

“We are working with several parties, among them Saudi (Arabia), towards this. For now, Israel must allow for aid to reach Gaza,“ he said.

During the press conference held before their bilateral meeting, Anwar praised the President for his passion to try and resolve the conflict in Gaza.

“Of course, we have condemned the continued bombings and atrocities inflicted upon civilians, women and children. And it’s a shame that the international community is not able to resolve this,“ said Anwar.

“So your initiative was supported by us. No question about peace, and if it takes two sides to secure peace, I agree with you. That’s why we have also committed to the two-state solution,“ said the premier.

Anwar also said Malaysia also condemns the Israeli aggression on Iran and will continue to support France’s efforts to bring peace in the Middle East.

“I don’t think we can deny the issue of the use of nuclear for peaceful means. Nuclear non-proliferation, proliferation, or even power, cannot be seen to be selective,“ he said.

“If you say no to Iran, (and) you say yes to Israel, we have a problem; try and resolve that. But I agree with you, we must impress upon Iran to use this for peaceful methods and peaceful means and allow for inspection, which they have given a commitment,“ he added.

Macron also said Iran must unequivocally reaffirm its support for the Non-Proliferation Treaty and withdraw its law limiting cooperation with the IAEA.

He said Iran must also agree to a deal that will necessarily lead to the end of uranium enrichment in Iran, while allowing the country to benefit from the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

“This has been the focus of my discussions with the Iranian President, as well as with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, just yesterday, with American President Donald Trump. I will continue talks in the coming days with other members of the Security Council.

“We also want an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

“We condemn just as firmly the attacks on civilian populations. This war of aggression launched by Russia has consequences far beyond Europe — as we are now seeing with the deployment of North Korean soldiers on European soil,” he said.