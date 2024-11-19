Malaysia gains insights, strengthens UAE ties through Ahmad Zahid’s visit

DUBAI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Malaysia gained valuable knowledge and strengthened bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his seven-day working visit to the country, which concluded today.

Ahmad Zahid said his visits to Abu Dhabi and Dubai enabled Malaysia to learn about L-Band satellite communication for disaster risk management.

“Secondly, we discovered that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes in the UAE begin at an early age, which could potentially be adapted to Malaysia’s education system.

“Thirdly, regarding halal products, the MIHAS@Dubai 2024 exhibition has drawn potential buyers and created a lasting impact beyond being just a showcase,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid shared these insights during a press conference marking the final day of his UAE visit and the MIHAS@Dubai 2024 event organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), held from Nov 18-20.

MIHAS@Dubai 2024 was held alongside the Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo, supported by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Also present at the press conference were MATRADE chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and MATRADE chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted follow-up actions on the visit’s outcomes, particularly plans for collaboration between Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) faculty at UniKL.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for MATRADE, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, state governments, and other agencies that worked with MATRADE to promote halal products and services.

“In May 2025, an ASEAN-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit will be held, and MATRADE plans to organise an exhibition that could surpass this Dubai event in scale, drawing greater interest from GCC buyers for Malaysian products,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid described the UAE as one of the key GCC nations, contributing 42.1 per cent to Malaysia’s total trade with the GCC.

“This achievement underscores the UAE’s significant role as a strategic trading partner for Malaysia and highlights the importance of events like MIHAS@Dubai 2024 in enhancing bilateral relations and fostering mutual growth,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid noted that Dubai’s position as a global trade hub provides Malaysia’s business ecosystem with access to the broader GCC, Middle East, and North African markets.