Malaysia hails repatriation of 23 activists from Israel as diplomatic win

KUALA LUMPUR: The successful repatriation of 23 Malaysians detained by Israeli authorities during the Global Sumud Flotilla mission reflects the MADANI government’s diplomatic strength grounded in humanity, justice and national dignity.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he personally engaged with United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to secure the activists’ release.

This complemented Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s broader diplomatic efforts.

The outcome followed complex, multi-layered negotiations involving Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and the United States.

It underscored the government’s commitment to protecting the safety and dignity of its citizens.

Saifuddin praised the efforts of Malaysian diplomatic and security officials.

He said their tireless work ensured the safe return of the humanitarian mission participants after their ordeal in Israeli detention.

“This success is a reminder that Malaysia will continue to stand firmly with the Palestinian people and that the voice of humanity cannot be silenced,“ he said in a statement.

The incident also highlighted global concerns over the Israeli regime’s obstruction of both Palestinian liberation efforts and humanitarian aid delivery.

Earlier, Anwar said in a Facebook live broadcast that the release involved high-level coordination.

This included discussions between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It also stemmed from his own negotiations with leaders from Qatar, Turkiye, Jordan and the United States.

These efforts included ensuring the safety of participants from other nations alongside Malaysian and Turkish nationals. – Bernama