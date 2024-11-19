Malaysia has potential to lead botanical medicine research - Mosti

KEPALA BATAS: Malaysia, with over 15,000 medicinal plant species, has tremendous potential to lead research in botanical medicine according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

Its secretary-general, Datuk Aminuddin Hassim said Malaysia could establish itself in the global herbal market while responsibly utilising its biodiversity, by combining traditional knowledge with scientific research.

“Globally, botanical treatments support the primary healthcare needs of around 60 per cent of the population, as reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Interest in herbal medicines has grown post-pandemic, with studies showing a 32 per cent increase in the use of natural products due to the demand for safer, more sustainable healthcare solutions,“ he said in his speech at the 2024 National Biotechnology Symposium here today.

He added that a key initiative under the National Biotechnology Policy 2.0, Flagship Programme 3, focuses on developing of Halal botanical medicines and high-value natural ingredients for the healthcare and wellness industry, aimed at enhancing healthcare biotechnology and promoting the wellness sector.

Aminuddin said it is imperative to continue fostering collaborations between academia, industry, government, and other stakeholders.

“By working together, we can drive the innovation needed to advance botanical medicine, ensuring that our country’s rich biodiversity is responsibly and sustainably utilised to meet global healthcare needs.

“I trust that the discussions and knowledge shared during this symposium will provide valuable insights into the latest advancements in botanical medicine development and inspire new ideas for future research and collaborations,“ he added.

The one-day symposium was hosted by the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), an agency under MOSTI, in collaboration with the Institute for Medical Research, Forest Research Institute Malaysia, Bioeconomy Corporation, Universiti Teknologi MARA, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Malaysia Pepper Board, and Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA.

The symposium serves as a platform to foster dialogue, explore opportunities and build meaningful collaborations to position Malaysia as a global leader in the herbal and botanical medicine industries.