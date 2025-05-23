KUALA LUMPUR: The product exhibition and sales booth held alongside the 46th ASEAN Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) showcased high-quality Malaysian products to regional and international delegations.

Open to the public from May 23 to 25, the exhibition serves as a platform to highlight Malaysia’s commitment to quality and innovation.

ASEAN Summit 2025 Head of the Logistics, Media and Publicity Subcommittee, Zamshari Shaharan, said participating organisations include the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), research agency MySTI, and various technology, food and beverage companies.

“Through Jakoa’s participation, we want to demonstrate that no one is left behind. The achievements of the Orang Asli community are recognised as part of national development.

“In terms of sustainability, we have exhibitors such as the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), showcasing innovations in vegetable cultivation to help safeguard the country’s food security,” he told reporters.

Zamshari encouraged the public to visit the exhibition before it becomes exclusive to ASEAN leaders and delegates starting May 26.

While no official targets have been set for visitor numbers or sales, the exhibition aims to raise the visibility of Malaysian products and expand their reach to regional markets, including ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

As chair and host of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia will hold the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at KLCC on May 26 and 27.

In conjunction with the summit, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, two key high-level meetings — the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit — will also take place, providing an important platform to deepen regional and inter-regional cooperation.