Malaysia homestay sector targets RM200 million revenue for VM2026

PUTRAJAYA: The government is targeting the homestay sector to generate up to RM200 million in revenue next year in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government aims to make local homestays a source of national pride and a symbol of Malaysian hospitality.

“Homestays are the heartbeat that connects tourists with rural communities,” he stated in a statement after chairing the coordination meeting on the homestay programme.

He explained that homestays not only generate income but also preserve culture, strengthen unity and open new opportunities for the younger generation.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the meeting reviewed the implementation of the Malaysia Homestay Experience Programme for VM2026.

The meeting emphasised promotion efforts and service quality improvements to attract more tourists to stay at homestays.

As of August, the programme had generated over RM39.83 million in revenue and received more than 620,000 visitors nationwide.

Sabah, Johor and Pahang recorded the highest numbers of homestay visitors in the country.

To further strengthen the sector’s contribution, the government introduced several strategic measures including over 12 financing schemes and grants for operators.

He said these initiatives allow operators to enhance premises quality and enrich visitor experiences.

The measures also boost competitiveness and ensure sustainability of community-based tourism products at local and international levels.

“Operators are encouraged to fully utilise these facilities to help the homestay industry continue to grow,” he added.

He stated that these efforts add value to rural tourism and bring lasting benefits to local communities.

The government also approved more than RM1.1 million for upgrading rural access roads and community facilities to support the homestay ecosystem.

Educational tourism packages targeting students from Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia have been introduced.

The student exchange programme is being expanded to make Malaysia a leading edu-tourism destination in the region.

This includes collaborations with institutions under the Ministry of Higher Education and MARA Junior Science Colleges.

International marketing and promotion of homestays are being carried out through sales missions, exhibitions and seminars in target markets.

Target markets include Indonesia, China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and New Zealand.

Digital platforms jomhomestay.my and go2homestay.my are also being used for promotion.

The government is empowering women homestay operators through JELITA TVET and Homestay Operations Training programmes.

These programmes are conducted by the Institute for Rural Advancement and offer Malaysian Skills Certificates levels 2 and 3 in homestay entrepreneurship. – Bernama