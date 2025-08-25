Malaysia hosts 18th Asean environment meeting in Langkawi this September

LANGKAWI: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry will host the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment at the Langkawi International Convention Centre from September 2 to 4.

This event under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 will run alongside the 20th Meeting of the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution Conference of the Parties and its Committee.

The Ministry said that the event is expected to welcome more than 200 delegates from ASEAN Member States, Timor-Leste and dialogue partners including the European Union, China, South Korea, and Japan.

The meeting aims to coordinate collective ASEAN actions to strengthen regional policies and cooperation on environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, sustainable resource management and climate change resilience.

According to the statement, the anticipated outcomes include four main deliverables namely a Joint ASEAN Statement for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, progress on the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change, and the adoption of the ASEAN Climate Change Strategic Action Plan.

It said the meeting will also review ASEAN’s participation in UNFCCC COP30 through the ASEAN Pavilion and consider a proposal to establish the Southeast Asia Alliance Group for global climate negotiations.

Sessions with dialogue partners, including the European Union, China, South Korea and Japan, will highlight cooperation on environmental and climate change initiatives, as well as the sharing of technology and best practices to promote sustainable development across the ASEAN region.

According to NRES, several side events are also planned, including the announcement of a prime EU-funded Initiative on Biodiversity and Climate Change in ASEAN, a UNICEF intervention session for the 2025 ASEAN Children and Youth Climate Summit, and a dialogue session between the UNFCCC COP30 President Andre Aranha Correa do Lago and ASEAN Environment Ministers.

In addition, the 6th ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable City Awards and the 5th Certificate of Recognition ceremony will be held during the AMME-18 Gala Dinner on Sept 3, in which the quadrennial event recognises exemplary sustainability practices across ASEAN member states.

“The hosting of AMME-18 will emphasise sustainability, guided by the NRES-issued Guidelines on the Implementation of Sustainable ASEAN Initiatives. Efforts will focus on reducing carbon footprints, promoting efficient resource use, and ensuring responsible waste management,” the statement read.

The ministry added that Malaysia hopes this initiative will advance a more sustainable and inclusive ASEAN by 2030, consistent with the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025 and the ASEAN Environmental Framework.

As host, Malaysia will have the opportunity to showcase its environmental initiatives and achievements while strengthening environmental diplomacy with regional countries and solidifying its role as a proactive and strategic player in building a sustainable ASEAN community. – Bernama