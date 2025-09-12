Malaysia hosts 18th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia successfully hosted the 18th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour, which concluded last Wednesday after two days of intensive discussions.

The forum focused on strengthening protections and promoting decent work for migrant workers across Southeast Asia.

Organised by the Human Resources Ministry, the event carried the theme “Accelerating Actions Towards Sustainable Development Goals on Safe Migration and Decent Work for Migrant Workers in ASEAN”.

It reaffirmed the crucial role migrant workers play in supporting economic and social development throughout the region.

Representatives from all ASEAN member states participated alongside workers’ and employers’ groups and civil society organisations.

International partners and observers from Australia, Canada, and Switzerland also joined as donor partners, demonstrating strong global support for ASEAN’s labour migration initiatives.

Participants exchanged views and shared best practices on fair recruitment, social protection, and occupational safety and health.

They also discussed access to skills development and formulated a set of recommendations to guide ASEAN members.

The recommendations included eliminating forced labour through stronger law enforcement, protection measures, and accessible grievance channels.

They also called for reducing recruitment fees by promoting transparency and ethical recruitment practices.

Enhancing occupational safety and health standards for migrant workers across all sectors formed another key recommendation.

Other proposals focused on expanding access to social dialogue, freedom of association, and collective bargaining.

Strengthening financial inclusion and lowering remittance costs through safer transfer systems also featured prominently.

The forum reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to collaborating with regional stakeholders on migrant worker issues.

The next ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour will be hosted by the Philippines in 2026. – Bernama