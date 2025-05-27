Malaysia hosts landmark ASEAN-GCC-CHINA Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s iconic capital continues to be in the international diplomatic spotlight as the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits enter their final day today.

The day’s highlights include two high-level meetings, namely the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, which aim to strengthen regional and inter-regional cooperation.

GCC secretary-general Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said that strategic cooperation with ASEAN member states, along with efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict and the broader Palestinian issue, will be among the main focus areas for the GCC at the second summit.

Meanwhile, the trilateral summit, a new initiative by Malaysia as ASEAN 2025 Chair, seeks to strengthen economic cooperation among ASEAN, the GCC and China.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the summit symbolises the power of cohesiveness of regional blocs, which will have a positive impact on the world at large, while contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future for the region and the people.

The summit is expected to outline new strategies in trade, investment, development, sustainable infrastructure and regional digitalisation.

The combined economies of ASEAN, the GCC, and China have now reached nearly US$25 trillion, with a total population exceeding two billion.

Separately, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, will host a Royal Luncheon for visiting dignitaries at Istana Negara.

Other key events today include the 16th Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit and the 16th Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit.

Several bilateral meetings between Malaysia and visiting nations, including Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are also scheduled on the sidelines of the summits.

Among the ASEAN leaders attending today’s events are the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Also attending are Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao as Observer, and ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

They will be joined by China’s Premier Li Qiang, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud and UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi will also be in attendance.

The 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will conclude with a news conference by Anwar and an official dinner of the ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum.

On Monday, ASEAN leaders endorsed the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN Community Vision 2045, an important document that will steer the bloc towards greater integration and the building of a more resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred regional community over the next two decades.