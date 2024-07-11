Malaysia in process of appointing ASEAN chair special envoy on Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in the final stages of appointing a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

He told the Dewan Rakyat today that the special emissary will engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar to bring them to the table for negotiations and political dialogue to find a sustainable solution to the country’s crisis.

“In addition, the government is continuously reviewing and formulating appropriate strategies to find an inclusive and resilient solution to end the crisis in Myanmar,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2025 at the policy stage for Wisma Putra.

As the ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia is responsible for leading ASEAN’s efforts to address the Myanmar crisis based on the five-point consensus agreed upon by regional leaders in April 2021.

“Malaysia remains committed and will work closely with other ASEAN member states, external dialogue partners and relevant international organisations,” said Mohamad.

He noted that Malaysia is deeply concerned by the prolonged conflict in Myanmar, which has shown no signs of resolution since the military coup on Feb 1, 2021.

He said Malaysia will adopt an inclusive, multipronged approach to engage all parties in Myanmar and will involve China and India in discussions to seek a lasting solution in line with the aspirations of the Myanmar people.

Mohamad emphasised that Malaysia is committed to making ASEAN a robust platform for strategic interests and sustainable development to ensure every initiative benefits both Malaysia and all ASEAN member states in the long term.

“Malaysia is determined to prioritise efforts through dialogue and diplomacy based on the principle of ASEAN Centrality, towards a peaceful, stable, secure and prosperous region,” he said.