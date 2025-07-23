Malaysia increases aid for 2025 to ease cost of living pressures

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in the allocation for various forms of financial assistance for 2025 proves the commitment of the MADANI Government in its efforts to reduce the cost of living pressures faced by the people, while also driving sustainable and resilient economic growth.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said among the key initiatives was the increase in the allocation for the Sumbangan TunaI Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) to RM13 billion this year, compared to RM10 billion, which benefits almost nine million recipients or 60 per cent of the adult population.

“The maximum rate for households in 2025 has also been increased to RM4,600, an increase of almost 25 per cent compared to RM3,700 in 2024.

“The government has also raised the allocation for assistance under the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) to RM2.9 billion for 2025 compared to RM2.4 billion previously,” she said in reply to a question by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin during question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

Hamzah raised a question regarding the government’s strategy to reduce the burden of the people’s cost of living, following the country’s total debt which has now reached RM1.5 trillion.

Lim said other assistance included the Elderly Assistance being increased to RM600 per month compared to RM500, an increase in the Child Assistance for Poor Families to RM250 (six years and below) and RM200 (seven to 18 years), subject to a maximum rate of RM1,000 per family.

Also increased is the General Assistance in the Federal Territories to RM150 per month compared to RM100, with a maximum rate of RM500 per family.

“The government has also allocated RM1 billion for various initiatives to address the cost of living comprehensively, including price control of basic goods such as rice and cooking oil.

“Of that amount, RM300 million is allocated specifically for the RAHMAH Umbrella Programme, including the expansion of RAHMAH Sales to all state constituencies to offer basic goods at affordable prices,” he said.

She said the remaining RM700 million was used to expand the implementation of other cost of living reduction programmes targeting the B40 and M40 groups.

In addition, Lim said the government would also continue the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) as a strategic effort to help parents provide for their children’s educational needs, in addition to the MADANI Subsidy Assistance (BUDI MADANI) as a subsidy to the public transport sector, farmers, breeders, smallholders and individual diesel vehicle owners.

“The government is also implementing the My50 Monthly Pass which benefits public transport users in the Klang Valley, especially from the B40 and M40 groups,” she said.

She said increasing the people’s income was also given focus through the increase in civil servant salaries and the minimum wage which was increased from RM1,500 to RM1,700.

“These measures are important to ensure that the country’s economy continues to grow towards realising the objectives under the MADANI Economy framework,” she said. - Bernama