NEW DELHI: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has described the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent official visit to India, as marking a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

Its official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that both countries are making substantial progress in areas such as the economy, defence, technology, investments, logistics, and diaspora relations.

“This ongoing growth presents a strong foundation, and we are committed to further strengthening this partnership,” he told a Bernama journalist, who is part of the 79th edition of the Know India Programme (KIP), here, which runs from Nov 25 to Dec 13.

Anwar’s visit to India, from Aug 19 to 21, was his first official visit to the country since assuming office as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister in Nov 2022.

When asked about the KIP initiative for the Indian diaspora, Randhir said that the recent editions have seen strong participation from Malaysians, who have gained valuable experience through these programmes.

“We have learnt a great deal from each other, sharing knowledge and best practices. Ultimately, it’s about building a stronger, united family.

“We believe in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - that the world is one family - and we are all working towards that common goal,” he said.

A total of 27 Indian diaspora journalists from 11 countries, including Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, Indonesia, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and New Zealand, are participating in the 79th edition of the KIP.

During his official visit to India, Anwar highlighted that Malaysia secured potential trade deals, worth RM8 billion, in palm oil and palm oil-based products, chemicals and chemical products, oil and gas, and aircraft spare parts.

“Investment commitments, totalling RM4.5 billion, were also secured from various sectors and companies in the South Asian nation,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

In 2023, the total trade between Malaysia and India amounted to RM72.31 billion.