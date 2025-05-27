Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand ink CIQ Cooperation Framework

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand today signed the Framework of Cooperation (FoC) in Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) under the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit here.

The framework was signed by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Malaysia’s Minister of Economy Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat.

The FoC aims to strengthen CIQ cooperation by promoting more efficient and business-friendly formalities in implementing rules, regulations and procedures for the seamless movement of goods and people across borders.

It also seeks to enhance the security and safety of subregional supply chains by establishing robust mechanisms to support economic growth and trade competitiveness across the IMT-GT.

The signing ceremony was held ahead of the 16th IMT-GT Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

IMT-GT is a sub-regional economic cooperation programme launched in 1993 aimed at spurring economic development in participating provinces and states in the three countries.

It focuses on enhancing trade and investment opportunities, tourism, strengthening infrastructure links and institutional arrangements, amongst others, to achieve a vision of an integrated, innovative, inclusive and sustainable subregion.

The 46th ASEAN Summit is organised under Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability.