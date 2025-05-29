KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia has entered into a strategic two-year collaboration with digital travel platform Agoda to position Malaysia as a top travel destination in Southeast Asia, in line with the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

In a statement today, Tourism Malaysia said the partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC), aims to leverage Agoda’s digital prowess to highlight Malaysia’s diverse attractions to a global audience.

It said the joint initiatives will roll out a series of targeted digital campaigns and the use of Agoda’s platform and social media channels to showcase Malaysia’s unique tourism offerings, from its diverse culinary delights to its scenic wonders, to the forefront of international travel.

“Embracing digitalisation, we value our partnership with Agoda, a global digital platform, to leverage its industry expertise and innovative travel promotion strategies. Together, we are confident in attracting tourists and achieving our VM2026 objectives,” said Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Manoharan Periasamy.

Agoda, meanwhile, will share its vast global travel insights to benefit Tourism Malaysia’s policy planning and bolster existing promotional efforts, focusing on both international and domestic travellers.

The collaboration also supports Tourism Malaysia’s goal of attracting 45 million international visitor arrivals this year.

Agoda Country Director Malaysia Fabian Teja said the partnership underscores Agoda’s dedication to connecting Malaysia with travellers worldwide through their innovative technology and engaging content.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Tourism Malaysia to showcase the market’s unique attractions, including its lush rainforests and rich cultural heritage,” he said.

The collaboration will also include joint workshops focusing on traveller behaviour and sustainable tourism practices aimed at enhancing user experience and helping travellers explore Malaysia’s diverse destinations.

It said the partnership not only highlights Tourism Malaysia and Agoda’s commitment to making VM2026 a success but also serves as a catalyst for Malaysia’s tourism industry growth.

For more information on Malaysia travel offers, visit Agoda’s website or download the mobile app.