PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), together with contractors and consultants, must ensure that surau construction projects under their purview progress smoothly and are completed on schedule.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said timely completion of these projects is a key expectation of the local community.

“There are surau projects currently under construction, and I have instructed MAIWP and the contractors to give full attention to ensuring they are completed within the stipulated period.

“The community looks forward to having their surau ready... it’s disheartening when residents pass by daily, still wondering when it will be done,” he told reporters after officiating the key handover ceremony for Surau Al-Firdaus in Precinct 11F here today.

Also present was Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president, Datuk Fadhlun Mak Ujud.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im expressed hope that Surau Al-Firdaus, expected to begin operations on June 1, will serve not only as a place of worship but also as a hub for community activities.

He added that construction delays were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and technical issues related to the original design.

“Due to specific requirements, the initial RM3 million allocation was increased to RM6.8 million, and the size of the surau was expanded from 710 to 1,710 square metres,” he said.