Malaysia intensifies diplomatic push for UN-Habitat presidency

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to strengthen international support ahead of tomorrow’s official announcement of the next President of the UN-Habitat General Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), in a statement, highlighted Malaysia’s crucial position in its bid to lead global efforts on sustainable urbanisation for the 2026–2029 term.

The Malaysian delegation in Nairobi, led by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, has stepped up high-level diplomatic engagements, including productive bilateral meetings with key nations such as China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mexico, Azerbaijan, and Iran, all aimed at bolstering support for Malaysia’s candidacy during the ongoing UN-Habitat Assembly.

The delegation also includes KPKT secretary-general Datuk Wira M Noor and High Commissioner of Malaysia to Kenya Ruzaimi Mohamad.

During discussions with the Chinese delegation, led by its Vice Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Jiangou Dong, both sides reviewed upcoming joint events, including the ASEAN Real Estate Conference (AREC) in Kuala Lumpur from July 23 to 26.

Meanwhile, the meeting with the director-general of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme in the UAE, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansoori, focused on aligning shared priorities for the co-presidency period and executive board membership for the 2025-2029 term.

Nga was quoted in the statement as saying that both parties agreed to uphold collaborative principles within UN-Habitat’s mandate while ensuring projects remained mutually beneficial and cost-neutral.

The minister reiterated Malaysia’s full support for next year’s Quito +10 High-Level Meeting on implementing the New Urban Agenda during discussions with UN-Habitat executive director Anaclaudia Rossbach. This reaffirmed earlier exchanges at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in April.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to continue supporting UN-Habitat’s work in Malaysia, including the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, Global Public Space Guidelines and extended an invitation to Her Excellency to attend the ASEAN Mayors Forum in Kuala Lumpur and the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Housing and Urban Development in Penang,“ Nga added.